Taylor Swift landed at The Grove’s AMC Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of her concert film The Eras Tour. The movie has already raked-in a mammoth $100 million in advance ticket sales. Looking at the hype, new box office prediction numbers have come in which will further leave the fans excited. We must also tell you that The Eras Tour was recently given the PG-13 rating which means kids under 13 will have to see the movie with their parents. Scroll down to know the details.

Taylor Swift looked stunning in a light blue gown at the premiere of her The Eras Tour. Beyonce, who is also gearing up for her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, surprised the audience with her presence as the two global stars clicked for the paps.

Speaking of the box office numbers for The Eras Tour concert film, according to Forbes, it is estimated that Taylor Swift’s movie might touch the figure of $200 million. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 13, 2023. According to the publication, a massive opening weekend awaits the film as it might touch the numbers between $150 million and $200 million. It is reported that $125 million is expected to come from North America and if it does happen, it would make Taylor Swift’s latest offering the highest-grossing concert movie of all time.

If all goes well, the International markets will further contribute to the movie of the Grammy-winning crooner. An additional $50 million to $75 million should come in the opening weekend. The Eras Tour will open simultaneously in most nations, but the box office figures from some of them might take a few weeks to update.

Speaking at the premiere of The Eras Tour concert film, Taylor Swift addressed her fans and the media with a three-minute speech where she said, “I wanted to come and say hi to you before you watched the film because honestly, the fact that this tour was such a grand adventure has everything to do with the ways in which you cared about this tour and about these shows.”

Swift added, “I think that you’ll see that you’re absolutely a main character in the film, because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I’m doing and the music I create.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more Hollywood box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Lizzo Denies S*xual, Religious & Racial Harassment Accusations Made By Former Members Of The Big Grrrls Dance Troupe, Might Go For A Tell-All Interview [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News