American rapper and singer Lizzo has finally decided to break her silence against all the allegations made against her in the past few days by former troupe members. The Bold Beauty has a dance group called The Big Grrls Dance Troupe, who accompany her concerts and put out a body-positive message. All the women in the group belong to the plus-size bracket.

The ‘Pink’ singer is reportedly considering a tell-all interview over her legal row with her backup dancers. The 35-year-old has denied allegations of discrimination and creating a hostile work environment made by three former members of her Big Grrrls dance troupe – Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis as they alleged they were subjected to s*xual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

Now, an insider has claimed she has been approached by a number of people to do an interview over the situation and is said to be considering” an offer to speak to CBS News anchor Gayle King.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Lizzo was privately inundated with support from people who knew her when the lawsuit was made public. It has been an incredibly tough time for her, and she has taken a huge hit to her reputation. She has had a number of people interested in a sit-down interview, but it is an offer from Gayle King that appears to be the bid she will consider.”

The source also said, “There is obviously still a lot going on legally, and Lizzo is being guided by her team as to what would be the best course of action to take.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker previously described the aftermath of the accusations as “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

She added that her “work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned,” along with her character.”

She said on social media: “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

