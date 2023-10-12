English actor Tom Hiddleston is that green-eyed star who never misses a chance to leave a smile on our faces whenever he pops up on our social media. The actor who rose to fame after portraying Loki in Thor 2011 is now one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Do you know how much his net worth is? Well, scroll ahead to dive deep into his paychecks and estimated net value.

So, without wasting any time, let’s dive deep into the Marvel fame Tom Hiddleston’s empire and learn about his salary growth and more!

Apart from featuring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom has also been a part of many successful TV series, including The Night Manager (2016), War Horse (2011), Midnight in Paris (2011), and others. He has carved his path in Hollywood and showed his versatile acting chops.

Tom Hiddleston’s Net Worth:

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Hiddleston’s current estimated net worth is $40 million (Rs 332.93 crore approx). The English actor’s primary income is from his acting gigs, but he has also earned money after venturing into production and music. Apart from all these, the Loki actor was seen in a Gucci campaign; though the financial deal is not known, it seems it was a good one!

Tom Hiddleston’s salary growth from 2011’s Thor to Loki Season 2:

According to Fandom Wire & StyleCaster, Tom Hiddleston, when for the first time, he made an appearance as Loki in 2011’s Thor, he had earned a mere $160K for his small role. Since then, he made his worth as Loki like no other, and the popularity brought fortune to the actor. He was then seen in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the Asgardian God.

With the growth of his popularity, his paycheck also became bigger. For The Avengers 2012, Tom had received $800,000 (Rs 6.6 crore approx). Now, he is one of the highest-paid actors as Tom earned $8 million (approximately Rs 66.63 crore) for his role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as reported by many media.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki season 2:

Now, Tom Hiddleston has once again reprised his role as the Asgardian God in Loki season 2. And the actor reportedly took home $700,000 per episode in the season 2.

For the unversed, apart from him, the MCU series Loki also features Owen Wilson, who portrays Mobius’ character.

Well, what are your thoughts after learning about Tom Hiddleston’s huge salary growth? Let us know.

