Ana de Armas is one of the most famous Hollywood actresses and has done movies with some of the biggest stars. The actress is straight-up gorgeous and melts our hearts with every onscreen appearance. She can be a sultry vixen or an innocent and petite woman onscreen. Ana also nails her steamy photoshoots for prestigious magazines. Today, we have brought to you two photos from one of the shoots.

Ana started her career in Cuba with a romance drama before making her place in Hollywood. She did films like The Grey Man, Blade Runner 2049, Knock Knock, and many more. She was also in a James Bond film, No Time To Die, featuring Daniel Craig as the titular character. The actress has been doing well in the action genre and has an up-and-coming career in the film industry.

Not just the silver screen, the actress is a stunner when it comes to photoshoots. Ana de Armas once modeled for Vogue Mexico, and the photos are just exquisite pieces of art. The pictures were posted on the social media platform X by Cinesthetic. The account shared two black-and-white images of the actress. She was wearing a pair of lingerie styled with a corset belt in one of them. Scroll below to get a detailed analysis of her looks.

The high-waisted bottom and the corset belt above created a very edgy style, and the Ghosted star rocked it with tremendous sensuality. Her hair was wet and combed back, and her makeup was also on point, with well-groomed eyebrows and perfectly moisturized lips. The colors were hard to distinguish because the pictures were black and white.

In another picture, Ana de Armas sat sensually, flaunting her sculpted leg in a long-sleeved short dress with a plunging neckline. The dress featured a knot style around the waist, and the actress posed in a manner of soaking in the beach sun. Even though the photo lacked colors, her flawless skin shone. Her hair was back brushed and wet in the second picture as well.

Check out the pictures of Ana de Armas here and take inspiration for the next beach photoshoot of your vacation:

Ana de Armas for Vogue Mexico. pic.twitter.com/yJKMsbdMpp — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 16, 2022

On the work front, Ana de Armas was last seen in Ghosted opposite Chris Evans. She will also be seen in Ballerina, a spin-off movie in the John Wick franchise. It is expected to be released in 2024.

