While almost every superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its own film or show, MCU fans always love it when the Avengers all join forces to take down the enemy. One of these many films was the 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier, starring Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and Anthony Mackie as Falcon, amongst others. However, did you know Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was also supposed to be part of the Joe and Anthony Russo directorial?

Not just a part, but he was supposed to play a crucial role in uncovering the corruption in S.H.I.E.L.D. and even fight Chris’ character in a one-on-one match on the streets in Washington D.C. Read on to know all about it and why it never became a part of the film.

While on the Screen Rant Underground podcast in September 2014, Russo brothers opened up about a scene they envisioned in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and it getting cut. Shedding light on the scene that would see Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner taking on each other, Joe Russo said, “We were trying to complicate the relationship between Cap and his S.H.I.E.L.D agent friends. If Hawkeye got a call from S.H.I.E.L.D saying Captain America is a fugitive, would he listen to that call or not listen to that call? That sequence actually was heartbreaking for us to cut it. I think it ultimately might have been a conflict with Renner’s schedule.”

Shedding light on how the scene would have played out, The Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-director continued, “There was a great sequence where Hawkeye was chasing Cap through Washington D.C. there was an awesome sequence where they confronted each other in a ravine on the outskirts of D.C. and Hawkeye was shooting a series of arrows closing in on Cap, Cap closing in on him. And then Cap took him down and he realized for the first time that Hawkeye was trying to trick S.H.I.E.L.D, where he whispered something into Cap’s ear that Cap had a tracker on his suit and to punch Hawkeye to make it look real, because there was a Quinjet hovering above where they were watching the feedback back at S.H.I.E.L.D. So it was a cool sequence.”

He added, “But look, there’s a million iterations of films, and especially when dealing with Marvel movies where characters can come in or come out during the creative process. And you keep working and working like a Rubik’s Cube till you find the right configuration where everything lines up. So even though we lost that sequence, I think we may have streamlined the movie and made it a little bit more propulsive.”

While we are sad we didn’t get to see Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, we are also happy as it led to Steve Roger forming a sibling-like bond with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. We love those fun moments they spent pulling each other’s feet even though they had to share a kiss.

