Anthony Mackie is one of the Hollywood actors who have shown great dedication and depth in acting over the years. Even though he has been a part of many prestigious projects, Anthony made his mark on the map with his performance as Falcon in the Avengers. He debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Anthony is known for his witty nature and humorous comebacks. This video is going viral where the Falcon actor gave a hilarious response to a question and left Chris Evans, who was with him in the interview, in splits. Scroll ahead to check it out!

Anthony Mackie might have started his journey as Falcon under the MCU umbrella, but after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers retired from being Captain America, Anthony was felicitated as the new Cap of the Avengers team.

Coming back to the throwback interview clip where Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans had attended together. When asked Anthony, “If you were a Disney Princess, who would you be,” the actor replied, “Cinderella.” The Falcon & The Winter Soldier actor further added, giving the reason behind his answer, “Cuz she’s broke, homie. She represents me. Yo!”

Anthony Mackie then begged Chris Evans to lend him $20, which left the latter in splits of laughter. The whole video will leave you with a smile on your face. Check out the clip shared by ‘memez_life1’ on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memez Life (@memez_life1)

Well, we all know how beautiful the bond each Avenger actor shares with the other. Be it Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, or Tom Holland – everyone has quite a camaraderie, and it often gets proved in interviews and press conferences like this.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Oops, thats me,” while another one penned, “Bro didn’t even stutter.”

One of them commented, “Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie together are definitely gonna be hilarious.”

A fan wrote, “Petition to make Anthony Mackie Cinderella in another live-action movie.”

“If you were a Disney princess – CINDERELLA,” commented another fan, while another comment can be read, “It’s giving ‘Give me fifty dollars.'”

Haha! Well, the comments are never-ending. What are your thoughts about this hilarious video clip? For the unversed, Anthony Mackie will be next seen in the fourth chapter, Captain America: Brave New World.

