There are many Hollywood stars who get in trouble over drugs and s*xual affairs, and unfortunately, Jeremy Renner too went through the same trouble in 2019 when he got accused of taking cocaine and having threesomes- details of which were shared by a female friend of his. According to the actor’s ex-girlfriends, all this happened while he was in the house with his six-year-old daughter Ava. The actor also got accused of sending d**k pics from his secret Snapchat account. Scroll down to read the details.

Jeremy Renner, on the work front, might not have signed any new movies since he is still recovering from the deadly snowplough accident on New Year’s. The actor, in a recent interview, shared that he got lucky in a lot of ways and he was happy to be alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Jeremy Renner getting accused, according to Radar Online, the actor’s female friend Lily Faget in 2019 claimed she met the Hollywood actor a few years ago at his home in Los Angeles, adding, “I recall that there were two young women there with Renner.” Faget claimed one of the females “looked to be young enough that she was underage.” Renner’s supposed friend also stated the girls were “barely clothed”, adding, “It appeared to me that the four of them had been up all night on a bender.” The court documents obtained by the publication revealed that Renner’s female pal also claimed that “one of the girls” confirmed to her that “they had been doing cocaine.”

The Avengers star was apparently helping the girls, said Faget, as that’s what the actor told her. Jeremy apparently also went on a rant against his ex-wife, Sonni Pancheco.

Faget claimed that Renner alleged Pancheco was “ruining his life”, adding, “He told me that she was calling child protective services and that she was trying to take away his baby girl.”

Apart from this, another female friend of Renner named Carmen Orford filed a declaration claiming that the actor had a habit of sending “n*de pictures and videos of him touching himself” on the Snapchat app.

Renner later filed his own declaration seeking sole physical and legal custody of Ava. “Despite the fact that Pacheco had no evidence that I have substance abuse issues, I volunteered to undergo random drug testing once per week while Ava was in my custody, as long as Pancheco would agree to also test during her time with Ava,” said Renner.

He added, “For the entirety of our agreement to test, my tests were clean. Interestingly, while I complied with the terms of our testing agreement, Petitioner did not appear for one of her tests.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: “Tom Cruise Was A H*rny Guy… We’d Have S*x Whenever We Could… I Came Out Of A Bathroom & He Was…”: Ex-GF Diane Cox’s Steamy Revelations About The Mission Impossible Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News