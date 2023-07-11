For decades, Tom Cruise has been a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, constantly proving his worth as a megastar. Known for his versatile performances across various genres, Cruise has always strived for excellence and his credentials are a testament to his success in the industry. One franchise that has been a major highlight of Cruise’s filmography is the highly successful Mission Impossible series. As always, Cruise was determined to take the franchise to greater heights and aimed to bring on board Jeremy Renner, who is widely popular as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With his commitments to projects like ‘Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters’ and ‘The Avengers,’ Renner was unsure about his participation in another massive film franchise. It was during this time that Cruise, in his unique style, made an ambitious move.

According to reports from MTV News (via The Things), Tom Cruise, in a bid to persuade Renner, pitched an idea that was not even fully developed at the time. The meeting between Renner and Cruise was almost set to take place at Paramount Studios when Renner was scheduled to meet director J.J. Abrams.

“It was a strange experience and an interesting meeting and by the time I get home on my motorcycle, I get off my helmet, and the phone rang and it’s Tom calling me at my house. I’m like, ‘That’s weird, Tom Cruise is calling me at home’…. So he’s like, ‘Are we doing this? Come on, are we doing it?’ So now all of a sudden I’m signed on to do three Mission: Impossible movies with Tom,” Renner said during the interview.

Renner expressed his openness to the idea of taking over the ‘Mission: Impossible‘ franchise, while promoting the fourth movie of the installment, and told Extra, “It’s a franchise to potentially take over…I can’t predict the future and what they want, but that’s certainly the idea,” during an interview with MTV. However, he made it clear that he did not see himself as the lead in the action series, saying, “I don’t think that’s ever really a possibility.”

Tom Cruise’s unyielding dedication to the success of the Mission Impossible series is evident in his pursuit of top-tier talent like Renner. His desire to elevate the franchise and create something extraordinary speaks to his commitment as an actor and producer.

