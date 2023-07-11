Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are frenemies with a long feud history. While they have jokingly teased each other on numerous, they will be seen in the upcoming Deadpool movie. Talking about their feud, there was a time when the Wolverine actor talked about the relationship between Reynolds and his then-ex-wife Scarlett Johansson. As his feud with Ryan is one of Hollywood’s most popular ones, the actor claimed that his ex-wife was the reason.

Ryan and Scarlett began dating in 2007 and announced their engagement in May 2008. In a surprising turn of events, they tied the knot in September 2008 during a quiet ceremony on Vancouver Island and kept their romance relatively out of the spotlight. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits as they announced their divorce in 2010,

During a conversation with The Daily Beast, Hugh Jackman came forward and shared all the details about their spat. As they both met in 2008 while filming the X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Jackman was a close friend of the Black Widow actress. “Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set, I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way,” said the Wolverine actor.

Following the upcoming years, Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson got divorced in 2011, and over the years, he and Hugh Jackman became the best of friends, and the rest is history. As both of them jokingly started teasing each other, everyone just dreamt of them coming out together as the Marvel character, but it is finally happening.

Later, the Deadpool actor got married to Blake Lively and now shares four beautiful children. They are parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, although they haven’t revealed the name of their fourth child yet.

