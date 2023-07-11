On July 21, 2023, the world will witness the much-anticipated release of Christopher Nolan’s latest film, ‘Oppenheimer.’ This epic war drama tells the fascinating story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known to be the father of the atomic bomb. With an impressive cast comprising Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt, Nolan’s film promises to be an absolute spectacle. As the world gears up for the magnum opus, filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently got candid about the meetings he had with IMAX regarding the film’s runtime.

With a substantial 180-page script, ‘Oppenheimer’ is set to be a thrilling and immersive experience that will unfold over a three-hour duration. Of course, having a movie with a runtime of almost or more than three hours is always tricky because of several scenarios. But we know that Nolan never compromises with his films and made a movie that would serve the purpose of educating the world about such a monumental event in world history and didn’t back down when IMAX told him that they limited “platters” available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking to Collider, the ‘Dunkirk‘ helmer said, “Then on this, I went to them and I said, ‘Okay, I’ve got a 180-page script. That’s a three-hour movie on the nose. Can it be done?’ We looked at it, they looked at the platters, and they concluded that it could just be done [laughs]. They’re telling me this is the absolute limit because now the arm that holds the platter went right up against it. So, this, I think, is finally the outer limit of running time for an IMAX film print.”

‘Oppenheimer’ is poised to showcase Nolan’s mastery of his craft, combining historical accuracy with his signature blend of suspense, action, and thought-provoking storytelling. With IMAX helping him at each step, the organization will also be hoping to reap some results with extraordinary box office results. The filmmaker has a special place in IMAX’s hearts and that’s why ‘Oppenheimer’ will be taking over all the IMAX theatres and Tom Cruise’s upcoming movie ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (Part One) will be pulled down in just one week after its release to accommodate Nolan’s magnum opus.

It will be interesting to see how much that will benefit ‘Oppenheimer’ because the projections have already shown that movie is predicted to earn $40-$50 million at the box office. But it can change and the way tickets are being booked in advance, we might see ‘Oppenheimer’ triumphing over other movies to become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023.

‘Oppenheimer’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 21, 2023.

Must Read: When Ryan Gosling Reportedly Lost His Calm After A Photographer Called His Girlfriend Eva Mendes ‘Baby’: “Who Are You Calling Baby?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News