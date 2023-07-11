Tom Cruise has always proved why he is one of Hollywood’s biggest action movie stars. While many stunts have put his life at risk, the actor has not stopped even after crossing the age of 60. The audience often wonders what is left that the actor is yet to do, and he surprises them every time. Adding more to the surprise, the actor recently revealed that his untitled space movie is a possibility, and there are chances that the actor might shoot a film in outer space.

Back in 2020, it was revealed that Cruise’s next mission could make history as he would fly to space to film the moment when he helps save the planet. It was reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX was also going to collaborate on the film. While no Hollywood studio has ever filmed a narrative feature film in space before, the actor offered an update that just took off the netizens by a storm of reactions.

During the promotion of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise shared about his venture beyond the stars to shoot Hollywood’s first literal intergalactic movie. In a conversation with Variety, the actor said he doesn’t know yet when he will be going to be in space to shoot his untitled space movie, but “We’ve been working on it diligently, and we’ll see where we go.”

When will Tom Cruise start filming his space movie with Doug Liman? "I don't know yet. We've been working on it diligently, and we'll see where we go." https://t.co/agnljwQbKc pic.twitter.com/5ah1alj9Ub — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Following the statement by Tom Cruise, the netizens got hyped up and shared their reactions. “Bro is just doing side missions at this point,” said a user.

bro is just doing side missions at this point — BisectHosting (@BisectHosting) July 11, 2023

Another posted his photo in a space suit as he was dressed as an Astronaut.

To space and beyond… pic.twitter.com/BnwB10xTZl — Steven Ratnik (@StevenJosephR) July 11, 2023

“Ngl, Tom would be an awesome Jedi,” we wonder about that!

Ngl, Tom would be an awesome Jedi — SerliV (@SerlidakisV) July 11, 2023

Another fan added, “Whatever happens, I’ll be there no matter what”

Whatever happens, I'll be there no matter what — Mashfee (@HoqueMashfiul) July 11, 2023

Taking a dig at the Fast and Furious movie, a user said, “just ask dom and his crew , they been in space b4”

just ask dom and his crew , they been in space b4 — Aidiru  (@AidiruIkki) July 11, 2023

Do you think Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s Space X working on a project with NASA would be a blockbuster idea for the audiences? Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

