We’re just a day away from Mission: Impossible 7’s much-awaited arrival in theatres. Originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the film stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and others in key roles. It is believed to be compensating the damage done by The Flash and Indiana Jones 5 during the ongoing Summer and below is how much it is expected to rake in during the opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

The seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible is said to be the most critically acclaimed part of the franchise, and Tom Cruise is described as a top-form man. This positivity is pushing the biggie in terms of advance booking. Apart from that, there’s goodwill of previous instalments. Even there’s momentum in favour due to Top Gun: Maverick’s blockbuster success.

As per Deadline’s report, Mission: Impossible 7 will open huge during its 5-day extended opening weekend (from Wednesday to Sunday). It is expected to rake in around $250 million during this weekend, with $90 million coming from the domestic market and $160 million coming from the overseas market. The actual figure could be on the higher side with positive word-of-mouth boosting footfalls.

The ongoing season has been dull, with The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny turning out to be major disappointments at the worldwide box office. Now, all hopes lie with Mission: Impossible 7 to do the damage control and churn out a winner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

