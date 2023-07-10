Insidious: Red Door Box Office Day 4: Gets Into The Double Digit Zone After An Extended Weekend!

Released on Thursday, Insidious: Red Door finally ended up having a double digit extended weekend, what with 10.71 crores coming in.

On Sunday, the film finally managed to cross the 3 crores mark after it had done that on Saturday earlier. It has opened at 2.10 crores on Thursday which were fair collections, given the fact that the genre has limited audiences in India and the franchise is not much popular either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However the growth for the Patrick Wilson film has been just about fair ever since and hence the fact that Sunday too resulted in only 3.20 crores coming in means that there would be a drop in numbers today for sure. In fact the drop has already started coming since Saturday was 3.40 crores.

As it is, the lovers of this genre is limited and hence they catch it over the opening weekend itself. Insidious would be hoping to stay around the 1.25 crores mark today so that collections stay over 1 crore tomorrow as well. This one is basically a filler release that has come out of nowhere and since it would have been a dull week otherwise, the exhibitors and theatre owners had something to play and keep the audience inflow coming.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office (Worldwide): Tom Cruise’s Actioner Would Be Aiming To Topple The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $1.3 Billion’s Success But The Route Isn’t That Easy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News