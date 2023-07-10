We’re just a couple of days away from the arrival of Mission: Impossible 7, which is originally titled ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. Led by action star Tom Cruise, the film is expected to create ripples at the worldwide box office and has every chance to be at the top by crossing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but things aren’t that easy!

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, MI 7 brings back Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, and fans are excited to their core. Last year, the actor delivered a huge blockbuster in the form of Top Gun: Maverick and now, with MI being a popular franchise, expectations are sky-high. It could even become the highest-grossing film of 2023. However, with several big films not performing up to the mark so far, horses need to be held.

The half of 2023 is already gone, and we have just a single billion-dollar film at the worldwide box office. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is at the top with a global lifetime of $1.34 billion, as per Box Office Mojo. While this one came as a pleasant surprise, several other biggies didn’t live up to the expectations. And we just hope Mission: Impossible 7 doesn’t add up to that list.

Talking about the biggies released in 2023 so far, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was a huge disappointment at the worldwide box office and earned just $133.78 million. Other films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($839.83 million) and Fast X ($702.90 million) failed to hit the $1 billion mark despite all the potential. And then, there’s a long list of films which didn’t earn huge despite positive reviews and good pre-release buzz.

On the whole, even though Mission: Impossible 7 has huge potential and early reviews are in favour, the way to the top in 2023’s list isn’t an easy job. Let’s see how the Tom Cruise starrer fares during this time of unpredictability at the box office.

