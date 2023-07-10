The biggest flop in the history of Warner Bros and the superhero films collectively is The Flash, and the movie is busy exploring the rock bottom with each passing update. Starring Ezra Miller, the movie marketed on a massive budget and labelled as one of the best superhero flicks by not just James Gunn but even Tom Cruise has faced a very tough run at the box office and has turned out to be a massive disappointment. Several Box Office experts have labelled it the most loss making deal for the studio. But it has now finally managed to cross another milestone and it took it four weeks to do so.

For the unversed, starring Ezra Miller, The Flash, also featured Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Gal Gadot, Nicolas Cage, Sasha Calle in pivotal parts and cameos playing their respective superheroes. The movie was directed by Andy Muschietti, and was made at a budget around $220 Million and an added $150 million invested in marketing it across the globe. This made it a very costly affair.

Turns out, The Flash, that was standing at $245 Million by the end of third week has now finally managed to cross the $250 Million mark at least as we wrap the fourth week. The movie that has been estimated to lose $200 Million by the time it ends its theatrical run is now witnessing its last few days on the big screen. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Collider report, Ezra Miller starrer The Flash has managed to bring in $5 Million at the global Box office which has brought the global numbers to $156.4 Million. This has elevated the entire collection making it cross the $250 Million mark. The total of the global and domestic earnings now stand at $261.6 Million. What it manages to do in the last lap will be interesting.

However, the movie has witnessed a doomed run and has even gotten itself registered in the list of top ten worst performers in the history of Superhero movies. And not just that, The Flash is topping that list as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

