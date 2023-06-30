Gal Gadot has had “so much fun” playing the Evil Queen in ‘Snow White’.

The 38-year-old actress found it “delicious” to take on the role of the villain in Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of classic animated movie ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ and she relished being able to “stretch” her performance into something “more dramatic”.

Speaking to Hong Kong’s Vogue magazine, she said: “I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen.

“There was something so delicious with this part because it’s a fairy tale. It’s the first Disney villain. And because it’s a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful.”

Gal even changed her voice for the part, and she’s excited to see the film in its entirety.

She added: “I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can’t wait to watch it. I can’t wait to see how, you know, how it all turns out.”

The actress previously explained she wanted to make her character’s evilness “interesting” and for the film to explore why the Evil Queen is the way she is.

She told People magazine: “I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat.

“For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it’s like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It’s what happens to a woman when she feels like she’s not relevant anymore, what can come out of her.”

And Gal relished the fact people on set were “intimidated” by her look.

She said: “Just to be able to be that character and feel what it makes other people feel. Usually I make people talk to me, open and comfortable. With this one, I truly felt people were intimidated by me.

“Everything was very, not aggressive, but it was very intimidating. But to be that character just feels great, because you feel like it’s effective in the story.”

Her co-star Rachel Zegler confirmed: “Yeah. It’s very intimidating. And it was also the black lipstick, it was the nails, it was the lashes.”

