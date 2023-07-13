Margot Robbie’s hair colourist has spilled his beauty secrets behind her Barbie Blonde hair. With the Aussie star, 33 starring as the iconic fashion doll in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming fantasy comedy ‘Barbie’, Barbiemania has swept the internet.

Celebrity hair colourist Jacob Schwartz, responsible for making Margot a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, has divulged the secrets behind achieving the mane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dolls famous bleached blonde hair has become the hottest hair trend for the summer as fans aim to emulate the mattel doll’s signature platinum blonde shade whilst dressed pretty in pink.

Schwartz told Instyle: “I created an elevated version of blonde for Margot for the premiere and the Barbie press tour. It was more inspired by Barbie but not an exact replica of the doll’s hair.”

Whilst Barbie Blonde hair is considered a one-process blonde due to its champagne and icy hues, Jacob made Margot’s dimensional weaving shades of gold throughout for a more natural look.

For optimal results Jacob recommended the use of Blondme All Blondes Rich Shampoo and Conditioner which acts as a toner to keep brassiness at bay.

He added: “It is why I only trust BLONDME; it has Anti-Metal (the chelating agent) inside it to reduce damaging radicals and protects the hair from breaking,”

“Metal buildup in hair is common and happens when metals like copper, iron, magnesium, and calcium accumulate in the hair over time — often found in our tap water. This leads to hair feeling dry, brittle, and difficult to manage.”

The press tour officially began on June 24, with Margot Robbie paying homage to Barbie with ensembles that were inspired by as well as direct replicas of the dolls fashion.

The live-action movie starring Margot alongside Ryan Gosling and Dua Lipa will hit theatres on in US and UK on July 21.

Must Read: Ryan Gosling Proves He Is The Perfect Ken To Barbie As He Flaunts His Chiselled Body In A S*xy Turquoise Suit, Making Us Go Week In The Knees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News