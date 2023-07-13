The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ has received a nomination at the upcoming Hollywood Critics Awards (HCA).

Prince Harry and his wife’s bombshell six-part series is in contention for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series at the Los Angeles bash on August 13.

The pair are up against ‘Prehistoric Planet 2’, ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’, ‘Rennervations’, ‘The 1619 Project’ and ‘The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy’.

The fly-on-the-wall series broke streaming records as it became the streaming giant’s biggest documentary debut, clocking 81.6 million hours viewed within the first four days of its release.

It was also met with equal measures of criticism and praise.

One flaw was being accused of using doctored and irrelevant footage.

The couple – who stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family and relocated to the US to lead a financially independent life in 2020 – discuss the impact of the paparazzi and the media on their lives, with Prince Harry insisting he didn’t want “history to repeat itself” in reference to the way his late mother Princess Diana was treated.

In a preview clip of the series, a picture used of Harry being hounded by photographers was actually taken years before he met Meghan.

Instead, the snap appeared cropped and was actually of him with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, whom he dated on and off from 2004 to 2011.

Meanwhile, the trailer also appeared to use footage of former glamour model Katie Price going into court, among other bizarre choices of footage.

A number of bombshell claims were made about the Royal Family – including late Queen Elizabeth – and Harry’s fraught relationship with his older brother, Prince William, 41, who he accused of trading stories with the press and other royal households.

Harry also claimed he was “terrified” to have William “scream and shout” at him during a meeting about their royal exit.

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended an awards ceremony, a spokesperson for the 38-year-old duke and the 41-year-old duchess claimed that they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” after attending the Women of Vision Awards in New York.

Meanwhile, the award comes after the pair’s $20 million deal with Spotify was terminated, with former actress Meghan‘s ‘Archetypes’ series the only content they produced for the streaming service.

Despite the knock-back, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who have Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, together – and Netflix remain happy with their deal with plenty more projects in the pipeline.

A spokesperson for Archewell said: “New companies often make changes in their start-up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. We’re more equipped, focused and energised than ever before.”

