Daniel Craig is a man with exceptional acting talent wrapped in unlimited flair and sophistication. The actor has done many notable works in his career but was a perfect fit for the role of James Bond. He has appeared in three films in the Bond franchise: Casino Royale, No Time To Die, Spectre, Quantum Of Solace, and Skyfall. The actor also enjoys the s*x symbol status rightfully given to him by his admirers. He portrays a very strong persona onscreen, but once, an incident on the set of Casino Royale almost left him traumatized.

To refresh everyone’s memory, an iconic scene from Craig’s Casino Royale where he comes out of the water in his swimming trunks. That became one of the film’s highlights, but the actor once shared how it happened by chance and not just that those trunks were auctioned for a whopping price. Keep scrolling for more deets.

Speaking to The Guardian, Daniel Craig talked about the accident that took place while filming Casino Royale and made it to the final cut. The James Bond actor revealed that they shot the scene in the Bahamas, and the spot had a sand shelf and was three feet deep. He was supposed to swim in and stay afloat, but instead, he swam in and stood up, resulting in the epic scene.

Daniel Craig looked sassy coming out of the water, but in his mind, he went sort of blank. The actor said, “It was going through my mind … as I did it, I went, ‘Oh f*ck’. But I didn’t realize the repercussions of it.” He added, “I had no idea I would be haunted by it for the rest of my life.”

Check it out here:

The blue-black swimming trunk was put up for auction as part of Global James Bond Day, as per BBC. It was in honor of the Bond franchise’s 50th Anniversary. The trunks were sold for a staggering £44,450, around $54,300.

That scene took the fans on a nostalgic trip after seeing Daniel Craig emerging from the water in Casino Royale was similar to when Ursula Andress came out of the water in Dr No.

For the unversed, Dr No came out in 1962, and it was the first film in the James Bond series.

Daniel Craig might have retired from the Bond franchise, but we have seen him in the role of a detective in Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

