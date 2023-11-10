Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson broke up in early October after being together for two years. And now, the ex-couple is all over the news after Keke filed a restraining order against the fitness trainer for an accusation of alleged physical abuse. But once there was a lot of love between them. Scroll ahead to read a timeline of their relationship history!

Before we get into the details of Keke and Darius’ relationship, in the filed order, Keke not only sought protection from her ex, but she has also filed for a single legal and physical custody of their 8-month-old son, Leo. In the court documents filed against Jackson mentioned various “instances of physical abuse.”

As reported by Page Six, the court documents detailed the destruction of her personal property, “throwing [her] belongings into the street, throwing [her] car keys to prevent [her] from driving away, hitting [her] in front of [their] son, spewing profanities about [her] to [their] son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she] left him, harassment and other physical and emotional abuse.” And the Hollywood star further mentioned how Darius came barging into her place after their breakup and claimed that he physically attacked her by striking her and stealing her phone.

But before things got so messed up, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson were madly in love with each other. So, what happened between them? Here’s a quick timeline of their relationship!

Keke & Darius’ Blossoming Love

In May 2021, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson sparked their romance rumors after meeting each other at Insecure’s afterparty. In the HBO show, Keke was a guest star in one of the episodes, while Jackson’s brother Sarunas J. Jackson had a prominent role in it. Well, that can explain the connection. Later, in August, they confirmed their relationship status with an Instagram post where Darius wrote for Keke, “You’ve been a blessing from above.”

In November 2021, Keke Palmer opened up about their relationship while being in conversation on The Tamron Hall Show and revealed how difficult it was to hide it from the public, “We spend all this time together and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not going to hide something that makes me happy. It’s not gonna be everything you see. My job is my job, but at the end of the day, this is somebody that is important to me, so why not?”

The Nope star revealed in March 2022 that she has been the happiest with Darius while talking about them in an interview with Bustle. While hosting SNL in December 2022, Keke finally broke the big news about her pregnancy with Jackson, and in February 2023, their son Leo was born.

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Hitting Low Phase

The couple started to fall apart when, in July 2023, Keke attended a concert by Usher wearing a sheer black dress, which was firmly criticized by her ex-partner Darius, who tweeted, It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

And soon enough, the couple parted ways within a month of that Twitter drama. An insider revealed to People, “Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert.”

Did Keke & Darius Get Back Together?

Well, on Keke Palmer’s 30th birthday, when Darius was seen taking her out for her birthday party and calling her his ‘partner in crime,’ people started to believe they were back together. However, when the Hustlers star was asked about it on ‘Today With Hoda and Jenna,’ she asked everyone to mind their own business.

Keke & Darius’ Breakup

In early October 2023, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson ended their relationship for good and claimed it happened “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted on [her] by [him] throughout [their] relationship.”

Well, we hope Keke Palmer finds justice and lives a happy life with her son Leo.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Did ‘The Marvels’ Leak A Major Comic Book Villain Cameo In This Viral Video Clip With A Blink N Miss Shot? Here’s What We Can Expect From The Brie Larson Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News