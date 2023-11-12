When it comes to following fashion trends, we, in general, try to take steps toward our favorite stars. And Jennifer Aniston has always been the trendsetter, be it going ‘n*pple free’ or showing a bra/bralette through an outfit, or wearing risque outfits – she has done it all with utmost grace and beauty. Today, we have brought a throwback look of hers from 1995 when she had served her famous ‘Rachel Green’ vibes in this outfit. Scroll and find out!

Jennifer has been a part of many prestigious projects, flourishing her illustrious career in Hollywood, but she will forever be remembered as Rachel Green from her popular American sitcom Friends. And no one could touch Rachel’s fashion evolution and style statement to date.

Back in 1995, soon after featuring in Friends, Jennifer Aniston flaunted her short, blow-dried ‘Rachel Green’ hair when she appeared on VH1 Honors with Lisa Kudrow (who was also one of the cast members of the sitcom where she played Phoebe Buffay). But it was not only her hair that caught our attention; it was her outfit.

Jennifer Aniston went for an all-black look and wore a chic yet sultry sheer black cardigan, which was crocheted with different geometric patterns and paired with a black bralette along with trousers and heels. She put her bra on display through her front open, almost full transparent cardigan. She is a true-blue fashion icon, and there’s no denying it. On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow could be seen wearing a black velvet waistcoat-styled top with black pants, which she accessorized with a sleek belt. Talk about creating style statements with BFFs – here’s the proof!

Check out the pictures found on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gab (@anistonsvisual)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferxniston)

Jen An accessorized the look with a sleek neckpiece and a huge ring. Her winged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips served the perfect 90s vibe. She even flaunted tanned skin and abs through the outfit. This iconic look of hers has literally made us sweat even in this almost wintry season.

This is not the only time when the Murder Mystery actress has worn this cardigan. Another time, Jennifer Aniston had styled the cardigan with a black tank top and white tops. Uff, what sheer beauty! For the unversed, the actress is in her mid-fifties, but who can tell? She is clearly not aging at all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston Fan 💖 (@jen1faniston)

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Aniston’s fashion sense?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood fashion news and updates.

Must Read: When Ana De Armas Nailed A Sweltering Look Flaunting That Sculpted Leg Making Her Admirers Drip in Sweat Ahead Of The Chilly Holiday Season!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News