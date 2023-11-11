Margot Robbie has spearheaded two big projects this year and could potentially secure three Oscar Nominations in 2024.

As the curtains close in on 2023, it is evident from the box office that this year has been great for cinema, setting the stage for a very competitive Oscar run. The 2023 big screen has thrived in terms of massive global hits, remarkable cinematography, and amazing acting performances.

While big names such as ‘Oppenheimer‘ and ‘Barbie’ are expected to really make a mark and stand out at the Oscars this year, the majority of the award show remains tightly knit in a race as many projects will be closing in to take their spots.

As per Variety, it’s highly likely that some individuals, including Margot Robbie, might land multiple nominations for multiple pictures at this year’s Oscars. Here’s how that might happen for Robbie as the “Wolf of the Wall Street” actress was a part of two major projects this year.

Margot Robbie Produced Both “Barbie” and “Saltburn”

In addition to playing the leading role in ‘Barbie,’ which might land Robbie a nomination in the lead actress category. She is also credited as a lead producer in the film, which would nominate her for best pictures as well. Her role as the stereotypical Barbie who goes through an existential crisis and sets out into the real world with her new self-awareness has left many in awe and has marked Greta Gerwig as the only female director to rake in $1 billion+ at the box office.

Additionally, Robbie was involved in the production of a psychological drama thriller — the Oscar-winning Emerald Fennell’s sophomore feature “Saltburn,” which is slated for a release in select theaters in the US on November 17, 2023. The film will later have a wide release on Thanksgiving.

With a star-studded cast consisting of Rosamund Pike, Jacob Elordi, and Barry Keoghan, the movie has managed to pull in good critic ratings of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes after its premiere. Robbie has been nominated for 2 Oscars before this. One for her main role in “I, Tonya,” and one for her supporting role in “Bombshell.”

Other Actresses with Possible Double Nominations

Margot Robbie is not the only actress eyeing multiple Oscar nominations this year around. Both Emma Stone and Natalie Portman might also bag multiple nominations.

Emma Stone, the one-time Oscar winner and two-time Oscar nominee, is eyeing two Oscar nominations this year in Best Picture and Best Actress for her role in the film “Poor Things” (both as an actress and a producer). Stone won Best Actress in 2017 for “La La Land” and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the movies “Birdman” and “The Favorite”. “Poor Things” will premiere on December 8, 2023.

Natalie Portman, another famous name in town, who won an Oscar for her grand performance in ‘Black Swan‘ in 2011, could also get double nominations at the academy this year. Her upcoming comedy-drama ‘May December,’ which she has also produced, is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 17, 2023.

The three actresses will follow in the footsteps of Francis McDormand, who was not only double nominated for ‘Nomadland’ in 2021, but ended up winning too.

