Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken caused a sensation in the world of cinema. Their Barbie came out both as a critical and commercial success, with their characters getting immense popularity. But did you know Ryan’s vibrant Ken in this Greta Gerwig film was inspired by none other than action superstar Sylvester Stallone? Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The film did excessively well at the box office and earned over $1 Billion, despite clashing at the theatres with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The phenomenon of Barbenheimer proved profitable and in favor of the Robbie-led film. It was like a celebration for the movie-goers as the audiences praised both the movies.

After the staggering success of Barbie, Greta Gerwig is currently reaping the success of her film. She recently, in an interview with People, revealed how she took inspiration from Sylvester Stallone’s style to design her Ken. For the unversed during the ’70s and ’80s, Sly’s style was dominated by fur coats. Gerwig went for a more stylish version of that to style Ryan Gosling’s character.

Greta Gerwig, speaking of Gosling’s Ken from her blockbuster film Barbie, said, “When I think of adorned men, I think he’s probably the best one. I feel like Ken was nothing if not a man in search of adornment.” She added, “So that was a really key moment where we were like, it is, it’s Sly. And we talked about specific moments we really loved in his films.” The director also shared how the ‘I’m Just Ken’ was also inspired by Stallone.

She even revealed how Sylvester Stallone praised her after the film came out. Greta expressed that she was honored by the whole affair. The song, like several moments from Barbie, stood, and it was also because of Ryan’s fantastic performance.

Margot Robbie‘s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken is now pop culture sensation and probably will be engraved in people’s memories for a long time. And for those who want to see this Greta Gerwig directorial, they can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available on rent.

