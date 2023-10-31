It won’t be a hyperbole to say that Barbie is the biggest movie of 2023 and has reestablished faith in the big screen for audiences across the globe in a very big way. The movie, which was about one of the most iconic characters in cinema history, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, went on to earn over a billion dollars and broke records to reach the top for Warner Bros. But what if we tell you Greta Gerwig’s husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach, first thought the idea was terrible?

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, was a modern take on the doll that has many debates and conversations attached to it. The movie was a more feminist take on how one of the Barbies develops a conscience after she goes to the real world. The movie did receive some very great reviews, but there was also resistance.

Turns out even Noah Baumbach, Barbie director Greta Gerwig’s husband and also co-writer, found the idea to make the movie terrible at first and wasn’t really convinced. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, while talking about Barbie, Noah Baumbach said, “I thought it was a terrible idea, and Greta signed me up for it. I was just like, ‘I don’t see how this is going to be good at all.’ I kind of blocked it for a while, and every time she’d bring it up, I’d be like, ‘You’ve gotta get us out of this.’ And then the pandemic happened…”

It was when Greta Gerwig gave Noah Baumbach a few pages with her vision for Barbie, that he got the hand of the unusual vision for the movie. “It was Barbie waking up in her Dreamhouse and coming out to her backyard and meeting somebody who was sick and dying,” Baumbach said. “I read these pages, and I thought, ‘I understand now what this is.’ … The movie is about embracing your mortality and about the mess of it all, so it was exciting.”

“Then it was the most fun I think either of us have ever had, right?” Baumbach continued. “And then at a certain point, I was like, ‘I think this is the best thing we’ve ever written.’ I know enough always just to follow what Greta says, so even in my bellyaching and revolting, I kind of knew, ‘Well if she really believes it, then there’s something there.'”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Chrishell Stause Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Jason Oppenheim’s Ex-Girlfriend Marie-Lou Over ‘Jealousy’ Issues – Selling Sunset Season 7 Drama Unfolds & It’s Spicier Than Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News