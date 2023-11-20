The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which is one of the much-awaited from of the year, was released last week in theatres. Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, the film is making big waves at the box office. Now the film’s worldwide collection is out. Let’s take a look at it.

The American dystopian action film, helmed by Francis Lawrence, is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” Positioned as a prequel to “The Hunger Games” (2012), the movie stands as the fifth installment in The Hunger Games film series.

As per the latest report from Variety, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is edging toward the $100 million milestone globally after three days in theaters. The box office figures, comprising $44 million in North America and $54.5 million internationally, secured its position at the top.

However, these numbers fall short of the original “Hunger Games” franchise’s spectacular success, which catapulted Jennifer Lawrence to fame, collectively amassing $3 billion worldwide. The initial four installments, released from 2012 to 2015, each raked in a minimum of $100 million domestically and $200 million (with 2013’s “Catching Fire” hitting up to $300 million) globally during their opening weekends.

Analysts suggest that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in a favorable financial position during its theatrical run, according to the report. With a production cost of $100 million, it surpasses the budget of the first “Hunger Games” but is notably more economical than the three subsequent sequels, with the last adventure in 2015 requiring $160 million to produce.

Lionsgate is expected to see a profit from “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” as the film’s international licensing may help offset production costs. However, the initial box office returns do not necessarily indicate a strong interest in Panem, at least not to the extent of warranting a complete reboot of the franchise without the iconic characters Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

For the unversed, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth headline a fresh ensemble cast in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The narrative unfolds decades before Katniss Everdeen’s iconic tribute, focusing on a young Coriolanus Snow and his mentoring of District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th annual Hunger Games. While critical reviews are mixed (earning 60% on Rotten Tomatoes), audience reception appears more favorable than that of the critics.

