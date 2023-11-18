The Hunger Games franchise is one of Hollywood’s most popular and successful film franchises, with Jennifer Lawrence in the lead. Besides Lawrence, the films featured Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth as well. There was a romantic angle between JLaw’s Katniss and Josh’s Peeta with a kissing scene, which was far from ideal. In an interview, Josh once opened up about his lip-locking scene with the Oscar-winning actress, and he described it as sloppy.

The first film in the franchise came out in 2012, followed by its sequel in 2013. The 2013 film Catching Fire was the most successful in the Lawrence-led franchise, and this infamous kiss took place in that movie only. The film with the highest IMDb rating of 7.5 in the series earned a staggering $865,011,746 at the box office worldwide. It is also the highest-earning film in the lot. Keep scrolling to know in detail.

In The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss falls for Josh Hutcherson’s Peeta during the Quarter Quell. While Katniss’ feelings were partially fake, she eventually falls for Peeta, who was head over heels for Jen’s character. However, that was not enough for the sloppy kiss that Josh and Jen shared on screen. It was emotional for their characters but for the actors. In one of his appearances on Live! with Kelly and Michael, Hutcherson shared his experience of that kiss and said, “It was very slobbery…It was right after Peeta had been knocked down, and it wasn’t looking too good for him.”

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire stars were in the middle of an intense scene involving Jennifer Lawrence in tears, and a lot of fluid on her face seeped into their kiss. Josh said, “So, she was upset, she was crying, and when she was crying, there was fluid here, and then when we kissed, it was just fluid.” That, indeed, was gross for the actor!

Besides Josh, Jennifer’s other co-star, Liam Hemsworth, once called kissing Lawrence uncomfortable. The actress always ate something disgusting like tuna or garlic before their lip-locking scenes.

The Hunger Games film franchise contributed a lot to the popularity of Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. It is once again back with a prequel to the series, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, although it does not have either Jennifer or Josh in it. It revolves around the story of a young Coriolanus Snow before he turned into a fascist. It is President Snow’s origin story.

The latest film in The Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, was released in the theatres on 17th November.

