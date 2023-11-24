It is time for another star kid’s debut. This time, it is the Khandan’s daughter – Alizeh Agnihotri: Alvira Agnihotri & Atul Agnihotri’s daughter, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan’s niece. The young diva is all set for her Bollywood debut with Farrey, and the entire Khan family is excited to see her on the silver screen.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Juhi Babbar and is helmed by Jamtara fame Soumendra Padhi. The film is about her journey as a scholar belonging to the lower strata of society, getting involved in a cheating racket after getting admission into an elite school.

While all eyes are set to see how Alizeh fares at the Box Office with Farrey, we tried to look back at all the members of Khandaan and their box office debuts. Starting with Salman Khan, followed by Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan & Aayush Sharma.

Check out how the Khandaan has fared at the Box Office with their debut films.

This is a very interesting list since Salim Khan, Helen, and Atul Agnihotri are the ones who churned out good numbers with their debut ventures.

Salim Khan – 1 Crore

While Salim Khan made a full-fledged career as a writer, he started initially as an actor doing small roles. His first three films, Baraat (1960), Police Detective (1960), and Ramu Dada (1961), did not offer anything substantial. However, the first film where he was noticed and recognized was Professor, starring Shammi Kapoor. The 1962 film earned 1 crore at the box office.

Helen

The second member of the Khandan to work in films was Salim Khan‘s second wife, Helen. While she starred in a lot of films as a background dancer, her first major work was with Yahudi Ki Ladki, which was her first box-office success as well. We tried and researched but could not figure out the exact numbers for the film, but we’ll get back to you on this with a confirmed figure for sure!

Salman Khan – 1.3 crore

The eldest son of the family made his debut in 1988 with Rekha starrer Biwi Ho To Aisi. The film had Salman playing Rekha’s brother-in-law, and it was a box office disaster that earned only 1.3 crore at the Box Office!

Arbaaz Khan – 6.28 crore

Arbaaz made his film debut with recognition for the Best Actor in a Negative Role by Filmfare Awards. His first film was Daraar, and it also starred Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The film earned 6.28 crore at the Box Office and was a flop as well!

Atul Agnihotri – 6.42 crore

While the early films by Atul Agnihotri were not substantial, including Pooja Bhatt’s Sir, he played the second fiddle in Sanjay Dutt’s Aatish. The film collected 6.42 crore in 1994 and was a hit!

Malaika Arora – 10.76 crore

When Malaika Arora was a part of the Khandan, she made her debut with an item song in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. While she danced with Shah Rukh Khan, the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl’s box office debut film registered a lifetime collection of 10.76 crore, though it was a flop!

Sohail Khan – 6.4 Crore

Sohail Khan made his film debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and the song from the film Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai was a rage. However, it earned only 6.4 crore at the Box Office and was a flop.

Aayush Sharma – 10 Crore

Aayush Sharma’s box office debut collected more than Salman Khan’s debut film on Day 1. With Loveyatri, he registered a lifetime box office collection worth 10 crore, though it was a flop debut.

Alizeh Agnihotri’s First Step

Farrey will be Alizeh Agnihotri’s baby step towards the Hindi film industry. While the film has been produced by Mamujaan Salman Khan, it would be interesting to see if she delivers a hit like her grandfather Salim Khan, grandmother Helen, and father Atul Agnihotri or will she tank with the first film to rise from the ashes like Salman Khan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office numbers and verdicts here.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Disappoints: Is 245 Crore In 10 Days Not Enough In 2023? What Went Wrong With The Salman Khan Starrer? War 2: Spy Universe’s Reset Button!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News