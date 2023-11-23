Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 finally hit the 250 crore mark on the 11th day, and the total collection for Tiger 3 currently stands at 250.05 crore. While the film is continuously dropping and the 500 crore club seems like an unimaginable right now, the film has a few more days to collect until Ranbir Kapoor’s beast mode with Animal starts creating a rampage at the box office.

Tiger Threequel, currently with a box office collection of 250.05 crore in India, is a frowning situation for the Khan superstar who was supposed and assumed to create a riot, just like his Spy Universe contemporary Pathaan.

However, Tiger 3‘s box office collection currently in 11 days is almost half of Pathaan. Looking at the drop rate, the film seems to crawl, but the good part is it has refused to surrender and is still crawling. If it continues the pace, then it can reach a better position, which will be decided by the upcoming weekend.

Salman Khan has currently matched the pace of his own Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which touched the 250 crore mark in 11 days. However, he was unable to beat Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju, which touched the 250 crore mark in just 10 days.

Salman Khan’s Sultan took 12 days to cross the 250 crore mark. Now, as the film trails behind Tiger Zinda Hai, matching the pace with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it would be interesting to see which of the two Tiger 3 will follow to close its box office run. However, trailing and matching the success of both these films will be a disappointment this year.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the Spy Universe film opened with a box office collection of 44.50 crore, and it was expected to be a great number considering the Diwali Puja. The film kept performing with decent numbers but was not as great as other biggies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2 that nailed box office records this year.

Check out the top 10 fastest films to touch the 250 crore mark. These box office collections are strictly for the Hindi versions of these films, and the numbers mentioned are the figures where the film stood on the day of crossing the 250 crore mark.

