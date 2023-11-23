Animal Box Office VS Tiger 3: Can Ranbir Kapoor Surpass Salman Khan & Join The A-List With 'Pathaan' & 'Jawan' Alongside Shah Rukh Khan?

The highly anticipated film of the year, “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to grace the big screens on December 1. The trailer for “Animal” was revealed by the makers on Thursday, almost a week before its theatrical debut. Following the trailer’s release, fans expressed immense enthusiasm for Ranbir’s performance, with certain segments of the trailer quickly gaining traction on the internet. But will the film beat Tiger 3 at the box office and join the A list? Scroll down to know

Upon the release of the trailer featuring Ranbir, fans erupted with excitement. Particularly drawing attention from netizens is a scene where the roles of father and son are reversed between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor.

In this captivating moment, Ranbir Kapoor requests his father to act as a younger version of himself, seeking permission for a Michael Jackson concert. As the younger Ranbir, portrayed by Anil Kapoor, exclaims, “Papa, papa, papa,” Ranbir responds with a spirited, “Sunai de raha hai behra nahi hun main.” The unique and intriguing portrayal of the father-son relationship by Ranbir and Anil Kapoor is leaving a lasting impression.

Watch The Trailer Of ‘Animal’ Below:

It’s noteworthy that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded an A (adult) certificate to “Animal,” featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has a runtime of 3 hours, 21 minutes, 23 seconds. This implies that the number of shows may be comparatively fewer than ‘Tiger 3,’ and the audience demographic may be limited due to the A certificate.

Nevertheless, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands out as perhaps the sole director whose Bollywood debut, ‘Kabir Singh (2019),’ collected 278 crores net (i.e., close to 300 crores.) Furthermore, he demonstrates a keen understanding of the audience’s preferences. Additionally, it’s noteworthy that Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ and ‘Salaar‘ are set to release on December 22 this year. Consequently, ‘Animal’ will enjoy over three weeks at the box office for potential earnings, making it highly likely for the film to surpass the 300 crore mark as well.

It looks like Ranbir Kapoor starrer has the possibility to join the A-list with ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

