Juhi Chawla is making a lot of noise for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s web series The Railway Men starring Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, and Divyendu Sharma. Created by Shiv Ravail, the series has been produced by Yash Raj Films. Juhi’s brief appearance in the mini-series is much appreciated.

The actress, who was last seen in Friday Night Plan, also starring Babil Khan, made her last appearance on the silver screen in Sonam Kapoor’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. However, barring the special roles and supporting characters, her full-fledged role was in the 2014 film Gulaab Gang.

It was during Gulaab Gang, where Juhi was paired as the antagonist with Madhuri Dixit as the lead, the actress, in one of her interviews, came clean about her insecurities when she rejected one of the biggest films of her career – Dil To Pagal Hai.

The 1997 film starred Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, with Karisma Kapoor playing the second fiddle. The role was first offered to Juhi, who was Yash Chopra’s muse in Darr. However, the actress who was in her top game rejected the film as she did not want to play the second fiddle.

But what if we tell you that not only DTPH but the Yes Boss actress rejected five superhits in her career in total? Her box office losses would surprise you. Check out the list.

Raja Babu – 8 Crore

The 1994 film was a super hit. When Juhi was offered the film, she did not like the script, and Karisma Kapoor, who had done three films with Govinda that year, signed her fourth film that year with the superstar. It collected 8 crore at the box office.

Raja Hindustani – 45 Crore

The film starring Aamir Khan was meant for Juhi Chawla. It was the highest grosser of 1996 and earned 45 crores at the Box Office. However, Juhi rejected the romantic drama because of her bruised ego. A TOI report suggests that director Dharmesh Darshan compared her to Madhuri Dixit, after which she never signed the dotted line.

Dil To Pagal Hai – 35 Crore

The film could have been something else if people had seen Juhi Chawla vs Madhuri Dixit in the film. However, Juhi considered herself a superstar and was apprehensive of playing Nisha which was played by Karisma Kapoor. The film was a musical blockbuster and collected 35 crore. It was the second-highest grosser that year after Border.

Judaai – 14.2 Crore

In 1997, Juhi Chawla was offered to play the second lead in Judaai, which starred Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar along with Anil Kapoor. The film collected 14.2 crore at the box office and was loved for the freshness of the script. In one of her interviews, Juhi regretted rejecting the film. Later, Urmila stepped into her shoes.

Biwi No. 1 – 26 Crore

In one of her interviews, Juhi Chawla jokingly said that she was responsible for Karisma Kapoor’s stardom. And it actually made sense since she even rejected the 1999 film starring Salman Khan and Karisma. Biwi No. 1 was the second-highest grosser that year. The film collected 26 crore at the box office in India.

In one of her interviews, Juhi Chawla admitted that she rarely used to do two heroine films to avoid comparisons. While Ishq and Duplicate have been two heroine films, much later in her career, she also featured in Salaam-E-Ishq, a multi-starrer. In fact, in films like Ek Rishta: The Bond Of Love, she played supporting characters of sisters-in-law to the main leads, interestingly Karisma Kapoor in Ek Rishta and Rani Mukerji in Paheli!

In total, the five blockbusters Juhi Chawla rejected accumulated to 128.20 crore – a major cumulative box office loss for sure! We wonder if her career graph could have been something else if she had featured these films!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

