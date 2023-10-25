Some pairings just hit right, and it seems John Abraham and Anil Kapoor are one such duo – and we say this because the two have starred in several movies together, like Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Welcome Back, and Pagalpanti. But did you know in 2012, Kapoor almost killed John? We aren’t joking.

As per this old media report, John narrowly escaped death thanks to Anil’s lousy aim while shooting for Shootout At Wadala. Read on to know what happened on set and what both the actor, as well as the film’s director, Sanjay Gupta had to say about it.

As per a December 2012 Times Of India report, while filming the climax of Shootout At Wadala at Haffkine Institute, Anil Kapoor’s ACP Afaaque Baaghran (the character based on ACP Isaque Bagwan) nearly killed John Abraham as he fired at his character Manya Surve. The scene required Anil to fire a blank bullet at John from at least 15 feet away. However, due to a goof up by the gun-effects team hired, the’ Mr India’ actor fired at the ‘Pathaan’ actor from just 1.5 feet.

As per the plan, the shot burst into flames, but owing to the closeness, John Abraham was hit with at least ten times the intensity perceived. Due to Anil Kapoor’s bad aim, the blank didn’t smack John in the middle of his neck but grazed his left side. The near-fatal incident had the ‘Satyameva Jayate’ actor fall to his right side from a crouching position.

Detailing the initial reaction to the accident, a source who was present on the Shootout At Wadala sets told the publication, “There was utter panic all around. Everybody realized what could have happened if Kapoor timed his shot well. Gupta screamed and demanded an explanation for the miscalculation of distance,”

Anil Kapoor confirmed the incident: “John was very fortunate and sporting.” John Abraham said, “It would have been all over for me on September 23. I still can’t believe that I am alive.” He added, “My neck was burnt and the wound is still there on my collar bone. It hurts. But I am carrying out my day- to-day work pretending as if nothing has happened. I shall definitely take a long time to forget what happened at Haffkine Institute.”

Abraham – whose ears were ringing for 24 hours, continued, “If you ask me whose fault it is, I would only say that everything happened in the heat of the moment. Nobody expected the intensity and the velocity of those blank bullets. I think I should have checked Mr Kapoor’s gun. I always check and double-check my guns if I am doing any firing scene. I am agnostic but now feel that there is God up there,” Abraham added.

Director Sanjay Gupta was speechless but said, “I don’t know what to say. When think of it, it sends shivers down my spine.”

As per the report, the shot that almost killed John Abraham has been retained in Shootout At Wadala, and no retakes were taken for that one.

