Ever since the King Khan returned to the screens with Pathaan, let’s just say the dynamics of the box office collection changed after a long hiatus for Covid-19. New releases are seeing audiences at the theatres, be it OMG 2, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 or Jawan, the films have been minting quite a moolah.

However, amid Gadar 2 and Jawan’s earth-shattering box office collections, director Sanjay Gupta reflected some of his ideologies which differed from what are we seeing in the results. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

In an interview with ETimes, Sanjay Gupta shared that even though people are believing these films are working, he will believe only when mid and low-budget movies will work at the theatres. He said, “Gadar 2 and Jawan are big-budget films and they have taken 2-3 years to be made. Theatres will be empty again after a couple of weeks, waiting for the next big film to arrive. All the big stars do one film a year. No big star does two films. SRK did not have a release in the last five years. Hrithik and Aamir also do one film in two years.” He added, “It can’t be the case that only these top 5-6 stars’ films work. When people go to the theatres to back a combination of films then I’d say that the audiences are back.”

Sanjay Gupta further explained how their celebration is shortlived, the Kaante director said, Absolutely not. What are we celebrating? This money is not coming into the film industry, no? It is going back to those who invested. How does it change anything for the film industry? The exhibitors who were suffering have got some relief. They’re happy for a while but in their hearts, they also know, “Yeh chaar din ki chaandni hai.”

He even revealed how Indians like ‘free ka maal’ and if the movies doesn’t have big names, they are ready to watch it on OTT platforms. Sanjay said even though we pay for these platforms, in a sense, they are free only and that 95% of the movies are skipped by the audience.

Well, what are your thoughts about these films’ box office collections? On the other hand, after Pathaan and Jawan, we all are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

