Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal is one of the much-awaited flicks of this year. As the release date is getting closer, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz around the film. Amidst this, the first full trailer of the film is released on Thursday.

The promo video tantalizes with a sneak peek into the film, hinting at a compelling narrative focused on the father-son dynamic portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir exudes a raw and intense presence in the glimpses revealed. Now fans are going berserk over his performance.

Animal Trailer Out

The ‘Animal’ trailer unveils a nuanced portrayal by Ranbir Kapoor, showcasing a son’s fiercely protective love for his father, Balbir Singh. Threatening those obstructing his affection, Ranbir’s Arjun Singh takes center stage. Rashmika Mandanna appears as his love interest, while Bobby Deol, in a stylish and menacing role, is set to be the primary antagonist.

Watch the trailer of ‘Animal’ here:

As soon as the trailer was released, fans took to social media to share their views on Ranbir’s upcoming film. A user wrote, “What an Actor 🔥🔥🔥 Ranbir Bc Jabardast Actor hain ❤️❤️🔥 Garda macha dia Bhai,” another user wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor gave his all-time Best performance in this Trailer🥵”

A third user tweeted, “Never underestimate Ranbir Kapoor as an actor. When he embodies the right characters, it’s game over for the rest of Bollywood. #AnimalTrailer”

Never underestimate Ranbir Kapoor as an actor. When he embodies the right characters, it's game over for the rest of Bollywood. #AnimalTrailerpic.twitter.com/JqzmIkfV0x — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@jordan10RK) November 23, 2023

This is crazy stuff. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken violence to the next level. Every frame and scene in #AnimalTrailer is Mass and Youth Appeal with High Male Testosterone. This scene looks like a better version of Race 3.pic.twitter.com/iAyPmColK4 — CONTEXTUAL MEME (@Contextual_Meme) November 23, 2023

Mad mad mad stuff #AnimalTrailer e clip bgm ramp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VbO02l1OuY — Siva (@_FanOfSSMB) November 23, 2023

He just choked a person to death & then blew his guts out with a shotgun… look at that body language of being impatient 🐐

#RanbirKapoor #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/UN6RLlofIY — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 23, 2023

#RanbirKapoor >> 10 Prabhains and 100 Jockey bhai! Man has turned on his BEAST mode! Animal is gonna rip apart coal factory #Salaar #AnimalTrailer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UfBX2lTLGU — Kabir (@Kabir_SRK_fan) November 23, 2023

Sandeep Reddy Vanga And His Obsession With Hero Returning Home ❤️ #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/5T8pZf3rgf — Pardhu Reddy Vanga (@Med_Shelbyy) November 23, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor gave his all time Best performance in this Trailer🥵#AnimalTrailer

pic.twitter.com/dlp5zZeJzO — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) November 23, 2023

What an Actor 🔥🔥🔥

Ranbir Bc Jabardast Actor hain ❤️❤️🔥

Garda macha dia Bhai — Ravindra Joshi (@RavindraJoshi_) November 23, 2023

Sunai de raha hai.. Behra nahi hoon mai…😡

This first 40 sec of the trailer is called CLASS ACTING.

oooff… pahle 40 sec ne actually dara diya tha….#AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/lZTk6p0HS3 — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) November 23, 2023

Following the blockbuster “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” with Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor gears up for Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayan” alongside Sai Pallavi and the much-anticipated sequel to Ayan Mukerji‘s “Brahmastra.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1, coinciding with the release of Vicky Kaushal’s “Sam Bahadur.”

