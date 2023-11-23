After the Diwali blast of Tiger 3, we’re all set for the next big release starring Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, we’re talking about Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is carrying an immense buzz and might create history at the Indian box office for films belonging to the ‘Adults only’ category. Keep reading to know about the biggies it will have to cross!

Exciting collaboration

Sandeep Reddy Vanga marked his Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and was an official remake of Vanga’s own Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. The rebellious and raw character of Shahid made everyone fall in love, and the overall film was high on passionate romance, which made it a rage among the youth.

We can only imagine the magic Vanga is going to create on the big screen with a versatile actor like Ranbir Kapoor in his hands. Early glimpses of Animal have raised excitement and curiosity among the audience, and there’s good enough hype around the film.

Adult certification won’t affect Animal’s box office

Animal is being touted to be the most violent film in Bollywood’s history, and the makers are proudly flaunting the ‘A’ certificate, which was granted to it by CBFC. Irrespective of age restriction, the film has the potential to set cash registers ringing, and we might see some new records at the Indian box office for ‘Adults only’ films of Bollywood.

In the long run, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer might be among Bollywood’s highest-grossing adult films. Sitting right at the top of the list is Vanga’s own, Kabir Singh, and getting there seems to be a hell of a task.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 highest-grossing adult films at the Indian box office:

Kabir Singh (2019) – 278.24 crores The Kashmir Files (2022) – 252.50 crores The Kerala Story (2023) – 238.27 crores OMG 2 (2023) – 150 crores Grand Masti (2013) – 102.50 crores

As we can see, the list consists of not 1 or 2 but 3 films with a 200+ crores collection, which is really commendable given the age restriction on the audience. The competition is high, but Animal carries huge potential, and who knows, we might get to see the first adult film worth 300 crore in the history of Bollywood.

