As the film Dunki is all set to release next month, and excitement around the film is skyrocketing, the budget of Shah Rukh Khan starrer is now making the headlines. Reportedly, the film is being made at a budget of Rs 85 crores. Now this raises the question, how long will it take to recover the budget? Scroll down to know.

The first unit of the film, that is, the ‘Drop 1’, was extremely well received, and the second unit is on its way as we speak. Given that most SRK films recently have taken a substantial amount of time to be shot, the speed at which Dunki has been made is rather astonishing, especially for the fans.

It’s worth pointing out that Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan, which was made on a budget of Rs 250 crores, was recovered within five days of its release. Even his second release this year, Jawan, which was made on a budget of Rs 300 crores, recovered the budget in just five days of the release. Atlee directorial collected 319.08 crores till day 5, while Siddharth Anand directorial collected 280.25 crores. With star power, Dunki will likely recover the film’s budget in 2 days.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Meticulous Planning For Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani, known for his meticulous planning and frugal approach, efficiently wrapped up the shooting of Dunki in just 75 days, with Shah Rukh Khan contributing to 60 of those days. Despite shuttling between the sets of Jawan and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan spent more days on the former. Hirani strategically aligned Dunki’s shooting schedule with Jawan’s, seamlessly editing his film between Dunki’s shoots, resulting in a swift post-production process. Notably, Dunki boasts the lowest budget for a Shah Rukh Khan film in the last six years, making it his most economically produced film since Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, especially when adjusted for inflation.

Dunki’s Theatrical Rights

Dunki has already secured its non-theatrical rights in the range of Jawan, indicating that the film’s makers have already secured a substantial table profit. The worldwide theatrical share is poised to further augment the film’s profitability. Considering Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s recent successes at the box office, it’s evident that Dunki holds significant potential for a successful run.

