Tiger 3 has completed its 10-day run at the box office. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, the action-thriller has unexpectedly slowed down at the ticket windows. But how is it performing compared to its predecessors, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger? Scroll below for a detailed comparison!

It would be interesting to note that all the Tiger films in the franchise have been helmed by different directors. YRF started the journey with Kabir Khan, and the baton was passed on to Ali Abbas Zafar. Maneesh Sharma took over the director’s hat in the latest installment, which marked a special event in Spy Universe involving Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir (War).

Ek Tha Tiger

The Kabir Khan directorial took a blockbuster start at the box office with 32.92 crores coming in. After earning 100.05 crores in its 5-day extended first weekend, the film slowed down at the ticket windows. Ek Tha Tiger made a total of 157.25 crores in the first 10 days.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The buzz was sky-high, and fans couldn’t wait to witness Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite for the spy thriller. Tiger Zinda Hai took an excellent start with 34.10 crores in its kitty, a little above its predecessor. In its 10-day run at the box office, Ali Abbas Zafar’s film brought in 254.75 crores.

Tiger 3

By far, the most under-performing film in the Tiger franchise. The numbers are obviously better than Ek Tha Tiger, given the surged popularity and the expansion of the spy universe. While Tiger 3 was expected to achieve new milestones at the box office, it fell below Tiger Zinda Hai’s overall earnings so far.

Tiger 3 has made total box office collections of 244.80 crores in 10 days.

Clearly, Tiger Zinda Hai is the winner in this box office clash. The second installment enjoyed a six-week run and made total collections of 339.16 crores in its lifetime. Sadly, Tiger 3 may not cross the 300 crore club.

A good sign for the Tiger threequel is no competition at the ticket windows till the 1st of December, 2023. It’s a freeway, and Salman Khan’s film has the opportunity to improve numbers and mint big until the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

