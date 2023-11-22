The release of Tiger 3 started with questions like “How can Salman Khan release on the weakest day (box office wise) of the year?” & “Why would he choose Sundays of all the seven days to release such an important film of his career?” He answered them all by collecting an unimaginable 44.50 crore on day 1, shutting everyone down. But, have things been well for it post that?

That’s what we’ll discuss today in detail, keeping Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan in the picture because those are the exact ones that matter as a barometer at the moment. With Zero, almost everyone had declared Shah out, and it only makes sense to match his ‘comeback’ with a film that was touted to bring Bhai back on track.

Before getting deep & dirty with the numbers, let’s take a look at the 10-day total of all three films. The highest of them isn’t a part of the spy universe, and of course, it’s Jawan with a monumental closest to 400 crore mark figure – 396.18 crore. Pathaan conquers the second position, being not far from Jawan at 364.50 crore.

Whereas, Salman’s Tiger 3 box office collection after ten days stands at 245 crore (approx as the 10th-day figures are early trends).

For number-nerds, here’s a detailed look at the day-wise 10-day total (Hindi) of all three films:

Tiger 3:

Day 1 – 43 crore

Day 2 – 58 crore

Day 3 – 43.50 crore

Day 4 – 20.50 crore

Day 5 – 18 crore

Day 6 – 13 crore

Day 7 – 18.25 crore

Day 8 – 10.25 crore

Day 9 – 7.25 crore

Day 10 – 6-7 crore* (early trends)

10-day box office collection: 237.75-238.75 crore (approx)

Pathaan:

Day 1 – 55 crore

Day 2 – 68 crore

Day 3 – 38 crore

Day 4 – 51.50 crore

Day 5 – 58.50 crore

Day 6 – 25.50 crore

Day 7 – 22 crore

Day 8 – 17.50 crore

Day 9 – 15 crore

Day 10 – 13.50 crore

10-day box office collection: 364.50 crore

Jawan:

Day 1 – 65.50 crore

Day 2 – 46.23 crore

Day 3 – 68.72 crore

Day 4 – 71.63 crore

Day 5 – 30.50 crore

Day 6 – 24 crore

Day 7 – 21.30 crore

Day 8 – 20.10 crore

Day 9 – 18.10 crore

Day 10 – 30.10 crore

10-day box office collection: 396.18 crore

Percentage-wise, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is almost 40% lower than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was at the period in its lifetime run and nearly 33% lower than Pathaan.

Has something gone wrong with the Tiger 3 box office collection, or we’re just over-evaluating because Shah Rukh Khan got an unimaginable jump in expectations? That’s a debate we’re soon going to decode in my next article. Till then, these are some thoughts to ponder.

