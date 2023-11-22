Salman Khan has been ruling the Indian box office for a long time, and even when he’s not in the top form, the superstar is delivering some of the highest earners for Bollywood. His latest release, Tiger 3, has brought in a good collection so far, and it has now emerged as Salman’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time by surpassing Kick. Keep reading to know more!

Sky-high expectations

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the Tiger threequel marks the return of Salman as super spy Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. This time, we got a fresh new villain: Emraan Hashmi, who portrays Aatish Rehman. As it’s the next big film in the Spy Universe after the super success of Pathaan, expectations were really high. Sadly, expectations haven’t been fulfilled.

While comparisons with previous films of the Spy Universe are bound to happen if we take a look at the collection in isolation, Tiger 3 has performed really well. In fact, it’s amongst the highest-grossing films in recent times for Bollywood. Of course, the budget of the film is very high, so the box office verdict is yet to be declared.

Tiger 3’s box office collection after 9 days

As per the update of 9 days, Tiger 3 has amassed 238.10 crores at the Indian box office. With this, it has become Salman Khan’s 4th highest-grossing film. It has crossed 233 crores of Kick.

Where is Tiger 3 currently standing in Salman Khan’s highest-grossers list?

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Salman Khan at the Indian box office (net collection):

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 339.16 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – 320.34 crores Sultan (2016) – 300.45 crores Tiger 3 (2023) – 238.10 crores (still running in theatres) Kick (2014) – 233 crores Bharat (2019) – 211.07 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – 207.40 crores Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – 198 crores Race 3 (2018) – 169 crores Dabangg 2 (2012) – 158.50 crores

More about Tiger 3

Marking the 5th film in the Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, the Maneesh Sharma directorial was released on 12th November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It’s running in theatres in 2D, IMAX 2D, and other premium formats.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

