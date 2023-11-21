It would now be safe to say that Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 is struggling with its box office collection. It was expected to continue the streak of Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2‘s success at the ticket windows. But the hype vanished with the conclusion of the festive holidays. It’s getting difficult to drive audiences to the big screens, and below are early trends updates on day 10.
The desperate need of the hour is to maintain collections garnered on Monday. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer brought 7.35 crores on day 9, which is less than a 50% drop from its Friday collections. Advance bookings have been registering low numbers, and the action thriller is largely dependent on spot bookings.
Tiger 3 Early Estimates on Tuesday
So far, Tiger 3 has made earnings of 238.10 crores. As per the early trends flowing in, the box office collection on day 10 remained stable. Salman Khan’s film added another 6-7 crores to its kitty. This is a drop of about 18-5% from yesterday’s number. The YRF spy thriller now needs to maintain this momentum by hook or by crook, or it could fall flat at the ticket windows.
Will Tiger 3 cross the 300 crore mark?
There has been a constant concern about whether Tiger 3 will be able to enter the 300 crore club. It is to be noted that there is no major release in Bollywood until Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna come to the theatre screens with Animal. It is slated for a December 1, 2023 release. So clearly, there is a lot of time for this action-thriller to mint moolah without any competition.
What went wrong for Tiger 3 at the box office?
That being said, it would have been a favorable scenario had the hype continued. Tiger 3 was supposed to be a box office blockbuster, but the response turned ‘thanda’ sooner than expected. One could blame the mixed initial reviews by critics as well as audiences. It took away many exciting factors from the film, including Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s exciting cameos.
The Tiger threequel was special for many reasons. The film marked the reunion of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Emraan Hashmi, as the villain, left fans anticipating his clash with the superstar.
Also taking into consideration Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were blockbusters, one expected Tiger 3 to achieve new milestones at the box office.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led film was released on November 12, 2023. It is available in IMAX and other premium formats.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
