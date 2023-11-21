It would now be safe to say that Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 is struggling with its box office collection. It was expected to continue the streak of Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2‘s success at the ticket windows. But the hype vanished with the conclusion of the festive holidays. It’s getting difficult to drive audiences to the big screens, and below are early trends updates on day 10.

The desperate need of the hour is to maintain collections garnered on Monday. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer brought 7.35 crores on day 9, which is less than a 50% drop from its Friday collections. Advance bookings have been registering low numbers, and the action thriller is largely dependent on spot bookings.

Tiger 3 Early Estimates on Tuesday

So far, Tiger 3 has made earnings of 238.10 crores. As per the early trends flowing in, the box office collection on day 10 remained stable. Salman Khan’s film added another 6-7 crores to its kitty. This is a drop of about 18-5% from yesterday’s number. The YRF spy thriller now needs to maintain this momentum by hook or by crook, or it could fall flat at the ticket windows.