Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has crossed the mark of 150 crores already at the Indian box office, and as the weekend is around the corner, expect some big numbers flowing in. However, considering the huge budget riding on the film, it will have to perform much better. The biggest task would be securing a Hit tag in its theatrical run, which is a long journey. Keep reading to know more!

Undoubtedly, the Tiger series is one of the biggest franchises in the history of Hindi cinema. Back in 2012, Kabir Khan made Ek Tha Tiger, and at the Indian box office, it was a huge success. Again, in 2017, Ali Abbas Zafar took over the responsibility as director in the franchise and delivered Tiger Zinda Hai, which remains the highest-earning Tiger film to date.

Upon its release, the predecessor to Tiger 3 opened to positive reviews from critics. Even the audience feedback was positive. Along with favorable word-of-mouth and the Christmas vacation, Tiger Zinda Hai made roaring collections at the Indian box office and went on to surpass the mark of 300 crores net.

In the lifetime run, the Tiger 3 prequel did a business of 339.16 crores net at the Indian box office. The collection made the biggie a profitable venture as it carried a budget of 150 crores. So, after removing the cost from the collection, the film yielded returns of 189.16 crores. If calculated, it’s 126.10% returns. As per Koimoi’s verdict, it’s a bonafide ‘Hit.’

Now, repeating that magic seems to be a bit of a task as, unlike Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 isn’t made on a budget of 150 crores. While the exact number is yet to be known, it is being said that the film is a costlier affair than Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan. For those who are not aware, Pathaan was made at a budget of 250 crores, and we assume that the Tiger threequel could be carrying around 300 crores as a cost of production.

So, in that case, as per Koimoi’s parameters, Tiger 3 would need to earn 600 crores at the Indian box office to get that ‘Hit’ tag, and as per the current trend in collections, it seems to be an impossible task.

