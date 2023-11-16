Tiger 3 Box Office (Overseas): Salman Khan Crosses The $3 Million Mark In North America, But Still Could Complete Only 41% Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Titanosaurus' Record

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has maintained a decent streak at the Box Office. The film missed to cross the 150 crore mark in three days but has earned 148.50 crore. While it is collecting good numbers in the home ground, it is also earning well overseas. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has crossed the $3 Million mark in North America.

Interestingly, this is Salman Khan‘s new achievement, and if he continues to maintain the streak, then the film will definitely bring in great numbers in the US/CAN territory. Tiger Threequel has already claimed the top spot in the UK as the biggest opener ever in the region.

Now, as Tiger 3 crosses the $3 Million mark in US/CAN territory, it is the fifth Salman Khan film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. However, Tiger Zinda Hai is the first film to cross the mark since Bhaijaan had a rough run at the box office with his past few releases.

Salman Khan first entered the $3 Million club in North America with Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film dominated globally and churned out great numbers. However, despite 5 films in the club and claiming as many spots as Aamir Khan, the Sultan actor is still behind Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan, an interesting observation quoted by trade analyst Nishit Shaw.

In fact, when we did the math, Salman Khan completed only 41% of the total score set by Shah Rukh Khan. SRK has 12 films in the $3 Million club in the North American territory. So, with five films, Salman Khan is still way behind to match this Titanosaurus record set by the Pathaan superstar.

Tiger 3 opened at 94 crore box office collection worldwide. In three days, the film earned 240 crore worldwide and has turned the biggest opening weekend for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

The film has registered the third-highest opening in India in the Spy Universe after Pathaan and War with 44.50 crore. The film stands second for the three-day total with 148.50 crore collection in India, after Pathaan’s 166.75 crore. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

