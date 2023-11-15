Tiger 3 Box Office Vs Pathaan Vs War (3-Day Total): Salman Khan Misses The 150 Crore Mark, Earns 48% Higher Than Hrithik Roshan But Stays Behind Shah Rukh Khan

Tiger 3 is having a great run at the box office, undoubtedly, but when it comes to biggies this year, Salman Khan is performing decently well as compared to Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan & Jawan. Interestingly, the film, which was expected to shatter all records this year, has failed to come close to Pathaan’s number. The spy thriller has collected 148.5 crore in three days.

While Tiger threequel failed to touch the 150 crore mark despite hitting the 100 crore club in two days, it went back to collect almost as much as the opening day on the third day of its release. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s action extravaganza opened at 44.5 crore on day 1. Though it was the highest opener for Salman in his entire career, it was Kat’s second-best after Thugs Of Hindostan.

Tiger 3 collected 59.25 crore on day 2, the day next to Diwali Puja, and since it was a public holiday in most places, a huge leap was expected. However, while the festival season continues, Tiger 3’s collection dropped on day 3, and the film collected only 44.75 crore on the third day of the release.

When it comes to the Spy Universe, which might have been laid with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, it became relevant only this year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Tiger 3 took it forward as both Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and SRK as Pathaan made their presence valuable in the film.

With 148.5 crore collection in three days, Tiger 3 stands second in the list of a three-day total of the three Spy Universe films Pathaan, War, and Tiger threequel. While Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film collected 100.15 crore in three days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was a monster that earned 166.75 crore in three days.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s film earned almost 48% higher than Hrithik Roshan’s War but stayed nearly 10% behind Pathaan’s three-day total.

Interestingly, Tiger Zinda Hai collected almost equal to Tiger 3 on day 3. The Ali Abbas Zafar’s film collected 45.53 crore on the third day of release, and the three-day total of the film stood at 114.93 crore! Ek Tha Tiger collected 60.27 crore in three days, earning 32.92 crore, 14.55 crore, and 12.80 crore, respectively, on day 1, day 2, and day 3.

Check out the total collection and individual numbers of the three days of Tiger 3 Vs Pathaan Vs War.

Day 1: 44.50 crore Vs 57 crore Vs 53.35 crore

Vs Vs Day 2: 59.25 crore Vs 70.50 crore Vs 24.35 crore

Vs Vs Day 3: 44.75 crore Vs 39.25 crore Vs 22.45 crore

3-Day Total: 148.5 crore Vs 166.75 crore Vs 100.15 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection: Surpasses Tiger Zinda Hai To Emerge As Salman Khan’s Highest 3-Day Score

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News