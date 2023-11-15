Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi’s latest spy thriller, Tiger 3, is on a dream run at the worldwide box office. After a smashing start, the momentum has been maintained, and as a result, it has already surpassed the lifetime collection of several successful Bollywood films released in 2023. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was released on 12th November. Despite the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, which is considered to be the worst festival day for the business, the biggie managed to score 44.50 crores in India. On the second day, we witnessed a superb jump, and a staggering number of 59.25 crores came in. Now, even on the third day, which was a partial holiday, a collection of 44.75 crores has been registered.

At the Indian box office, Tiger 3 has recorded an opening weekend of 148.50 crores net. In gross, it equals 180.50 crores. In overseas, the Salman Khan starrer marked the biggest start ever for a Bollywood film; however, it witnessed a sharp decline right on the next day. Still, an overall total of 59.50 crores gross is coming after 3 days.

If we combine both, Tiger 3 is standing at a collection of 240 crores gross at the worldwide box office. This is huge as the film has maintained an average of over 75 crores gross each day. With such an impressive number, it has already emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 for Bollywood.

Talking about Bollywood grossers with 200 crores gross or more collection, Tiger 3 has surpassed the lifetime of Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 (220 crores gross) and Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (221.28 crores gross). In a couple of days, the lifetime of The Kerala Story (293.25 crores gross) would be surpassed. Even Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (348.89 crores gross) will be crossed soon.

For Salman Khan, it’s a much-needed comeback as Tiger 3 surpassed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s 185.50 crores gross even before completing the run of day 3. Let’s see if it manages to topple Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross), as the film has an open run till Animal arrives on 1st December.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

