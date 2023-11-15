Tiger 3 is continuing to make an entry into numerous record books. When it decided to arrive on a Sunday and that too on the Diwali day, many wondered if it was a wise move indeed. Well, all of that could well be the conversation of the past since as of now the film is scoring huge records and is only fighting with the likes of other two big all time mega blockbusters of the year, Jawan and Pathaan.

When it comes to the best opening weekend/first three days of the biggest of Bollywood blockbusters then these are the only two films which are ahead of Tiger 3. Otherwise, not just this year’s Gadar 2 but other mega blockbusters like the Hindi versions of KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali – The Conclusion have been left behind by Tiger 3 in its first three days. It was never going to be easy, in particular KGF – Chapter 2. However, after establishing a good base on Sunday, Tiger 3 gained huge momentum on Monday and the consolidated well on Tuesday.

This is what the Top-10 list of the biggest weekend/first three days for Hindi films looks like:

Jawan – 206.06 crores Pathaan – 166.75 crores Tiger 3 – 148.50 crores KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores Gadar 2 – 134.88 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 128 crores Brahmastra – 122 crores Sanju – 120.06 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores Happy New Year – 108.86 crores

While Dhoom: 3 [107.61 crores] and Dangal [107.01 crores] have now moved out of the list, the good part is that all the films in the Top-5 have arrived between last year and this. In fact another film in the Top-10, Brahmastra, too released last year itself which makes it 6 out of the 10 biggies belonging to 2022 and 2023. It goes on to show how the film industry is rocking all over again and to think of it, while Dunki is set to enter this list, there is very good possibility of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal entering the Top 10 spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

