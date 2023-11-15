What we feared is what happened! Despite the ongoing festival season, Tiger 3 is facing an unusual drop at the ticket windows. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer witnessed a dip of around 30% in its collections on Govardhan Pooja, which is usually the biggest box office day for Diwali releases. Now, even advance booking on day 4 is witnessing a similar trend. Scroll below for all the details!

Tiger 3 performed way better than expectations during its first two days. Despite the festivities all across the nation and a Sunday release, Salman Khan managed to clock his all-time highest opener at the box office, leaving behind biggies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat. The following day was a bumper with 59.75 crores coming in. The graph should have remained steady, if not upwards, but what’s instead happening is disappointing.

Today marks a huge day for all cricket fans as India competes with New Zealand for the Cricket World Cup semi-final. We’re all aware that a large chunk of fans will be glued to their Television screens today, and no way are they ending up at theatre screens during such a crucial moment. This has primarily affected the pre-booking sales of Tiger 3 on day 4.

Tiger 3 has earned 5.75 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 4 at the box office. This is a drop of 50.43% when compared to yesterday’s collections of 11.60 crores. About 2.42+ lakh tickets have been sold so far. This is indeed a worrisome situation for the Maneesh Sharma directorial. It is unlikely that even spot bookings or over-the-counter sales could save the day, given all the aforementioned factors.

Today also marks the occasion of Bhai Dooj, which means another partial holiday all across the nation. Salman Khan’s film could have benefitted from the festival had India vs New Zealand not been a roadblock. Only time will not tell how Tiger 3 performs today because one must admit that the graph has been far from predictions on most days.

The need of the hour is for the Spy film to maintain its momentum on Thursday and Friday. This weekend could be huge, given there’s no competition at the ticket windows. Fingers crossed!

So far, Tiger 3 has accumulated a total sum of 143.75 crores* in the first three days. Day 1 contributed 44.50 crores, followed by 59.75 crores coming in from the second day. As per the early trends, about 40 crores have been collected on the third day at the box office.

*Estimates, final numbers awaited.

