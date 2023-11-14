Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 has made the most of the festive season. There’s no denying that there was scope to shatter more box office records with a partial holiday nationwide due to Govardhan Pooja today. However, a drop was witnessed, and things have started to look worrisome. Scroll below for all the details!

Tiger 3 turned out to be Salman Khan’s highest box office opener of all time. Despite the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, the Maneesh Sharma directorial knocked it out of the park as it brought 44.50 crores on the opening day. The trend continued as spot bookings came into play even on the second day, helping the film to earn 59.25 crores. The two-day total currently stands at 103.75 crores.

The mixed reviews seem to be finally coming into play as Tiger 3 has shown an unexpected trend on day 3. As per the early trends flowing in, Salman Khan’s film is adding a collection in the range of 39-41 crores at the Indian box office. This is a drop of 34-30% compared to yesterday’s collection.

What’s further leaving us in disbelief is the fact that Govardhan Pooja has always turned out to be a blessing for Diwali releases. It is ideally the day bringing in the highest collections, but in terms of Tiger 3, things are going the opposite way. Only time will tell if YRF’s latest outing in the spy universe will manage to hold its fort or slow down at the ticket windows.

So far, there’s a dire need to jump at the ticket windows because that would undoubtedly increase buzz and help in posting a monstrous total. With normal working days on the cards after Bhai Dooj tomorrow, this indeed will be the moment of truth for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and the team.

It is to be noted that the Tiger threequel has no notable competition at the box office and has the ability to enjoy a cakewalk at the ticket windows. The trend has been unusual, and only time will tell what’s planned for this spy film and where it lands in its lifetime.

Meanwhile, with the action thriller entering the 100 crore club, celebrations are on as Salman Khan continues to conquer the throne of superstar with the highest number of films achieving the 100-crore mark. Katrina Kaif has also added another feather to her hat and now stands neck to neck with Deepika Padukone with nine such films in her kitty.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

