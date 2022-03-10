Director Maneesh Sharma says when he was given the reign of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’, he had one vision — to set a new benchmark for the high-octane actioner.

The director says, “When I was handed over the reins of Tiger 3, I had one singular vision – to take this massively popular and beloved franchise to a level that would set a new benchmark.”

“With the launch announcement, we wanted the personalities of the much loved jodi (couple) of Tiger and Zoya to shine through and I think that’s what’s made the announcement such a hit with fans. Having whetted their appetite, I can only say that the actual movie is something that will be well worth the wait.”

The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023.

‘Tiger 3’ is the third instalment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The first instalment ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

