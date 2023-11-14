Box Office has been raving with phenomenal numbers as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 has been churning out great numbers. The film has finally brought back the glorious Diwali days at the box office, which has been missing for the last few years. The last time Diwali witnessed a grand release was in 2019 with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4.

However, Hindi Cinema, from 2011 to 2017, had a great run at the Box Office on Diwali with hits and superhits and great numbers doing the dhamakas. But the festival was a disaster last year, with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn both clashing and ending up delivering two flops together.

While Tiger 3 has resonated with the Happy Diwali vibe, in the last 20 years, ‘Diwali par Diwala’ has been a legit term when nine superstar films tanked at the box office, contributing to a major loss. From 2004 to 2023, Hindi cinema saw 9 big Diwali disasters, which were dumped in the theaters but did not succeed.

Though many of these films even had good collections, their inflated budgets did not let them succeed at the Box Office. These nine box office disasters contributed to a cumulative loss of almost 400 crore, and their collective budget was around 773 crore.

Starting from Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu in 2022 to Salman Khan’s Kyon Ki in 2005, these nine films collectively could earn around 373 crore. While Aamir Khan definitely has delivered the biggest Diwali disaster in the last two decades with Thugs Of Hindostan, Salman Khan’s Jaane-E-Mann, despite being a flop, was so close to its budget that it does not qualify to be on this list.

Contrary to beliefs, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Ra.One has not been a box office flop. The film, in fact, was a hit.

Check out the disaster box office collections of Diwali releases Vs their reported budgets, along with the year they were released:

1. Ram Setu (2022) – 150 Crore Vs 64 Crore

2. Thank God (2022) – 70 Crore Vs 30.75 Crore

3. Saand Ki Aankh (2019) – 28 Crore Vs 23.4 Crore

4. Made In China (2019) – 30 Crore Vs 11 Crore

5. Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) – 300 Crore Vs 145.29 Crore

6. Action Replay (2010) – 55 Crore Vs 28 Crore

7. Blue (2009) – 75 Crore Vs 38.5 Crore

8. Saawariya (2007) – 45 Crore Vs 20.9 Crore

9. Kyon Ki (2005) – 20 Crore Vs 12 Crore

Tiger 3 is currently performing well. The film has already collected almost 9 times of the last Diwali day release and is expected to cross 500+ crore, matching up to the other Spy Universe release, Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office 2023 ‘The Blockbuster Comeback Year’: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Triumph, Shah Rukh Khan’s 500+ Crore Beasts Pathaan & Jawan, Sunny Deol’s Historic Gadar 2 – 8 Resurging Superstars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News