A few days ago, if you would’ve asked fans if Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 would be able to even come close to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan at the worldwide box office on its opening day, a majority of them would’ve answered, “Not possible!” The reason was releasing it on Diwali’s Lakshmi Pujan day when most of the people are occupied with the rituals.

But yesterday, Salman, along with YRF, did something with the film that has changed a perception that occurred for years now. If you go by the logic, the part of the ritual on Diwali’s primary day is for a couple of hours, and people who want to watch a particular film will watch it during the rest of their free day.

Tiger 3’s advance booking wasn’t as great as Pathaan & Jawan’s as it was selling almost 2.5 times fewer tickets than Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s film on the significant ticketing app. Click here for a detailed analysis we did on the same if you want to read before getting into current numbers.

When it comes to the overseas box office, we know how Shah Rukh Khan holds dominance owing to his worldwide popularity. Whereas Salman Khan, being more of a ‘desi superstar’ enjoys a massive fan following back at home, probably the biggest one can get in this generation.

Tiger 3 collected 94 crores on its day 1, out of which 52.50 crore (gross – 44.50 crore net) came from India and 41.50 crore ($5 million) was clocked in overseas. Where does Tiger 3 stand in the list of highest openers for Hindi films? Has it beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan & Pathaan at the box office when it comes to the opening day?

To be precise, Jawan and Pathaan are the only two movies Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 has failed to cross on day 1 at the worldwide box office. It has become the third-highest Bollywood opener (Worldwide) of all time.

Pathaan was released after Shah Rukh Khan took a 4-year long hiatus and managed to garner a massive 109 crore on day 1. Jawan took things to another level, earning around 129 crore on its opening day, sending shockwave across the industry.

Tiger 3 box office days 2 & 3 will be interesting to track, and they’ll surely make some more room for Salman Khan in the top 10 all-time highest opening days of Bollywood films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

