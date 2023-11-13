Tiger 3 has taken a superb start at the Indian box office. Featuring Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, Katrina Kaif as Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi as Aatish Rehman, the film was released yesterday and raked in 44.50 crores net on day 1. While the opening is huge, it is much behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Keep reading to know more!

The Tiger threequel follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. It arrived in theatres on Sunday and opened to mixed reactions. Still, it registered a solid start, all thanks to the buzz of Spy Universe and the stardom of Salman Khan. In the past, the actor didn’t deliver what his fans were asking for, but he’s back with a larger-than-life character this time.

After an initial bumper response, Tiger 3 slowed down a bit in the advance booking for the opening day. But on the release day, the over-the-counter ticket sales turned the tables, and we saw a superb start of over 40 crores coming in. Of course, the occupancy in evening and night shows was affected, but the film managed to pull off a strong number.

Now, as per Sacnilk, footfalls for Tiger 3’s opening day are out, and it’s 24.91 lakh at the Indian box office. This is basically the number of tickets sold all across the country yesterday. It’s a big number because considering the fact that during Laxmi Pujan, families usually stay at home as they are busy celebrating the occasion.

As a standalone number, it looks impressive, but if compared with Spy Universe’s previous release, Pathaan, Tiger 3 is way behind in the opening day footfalls. For those who don’t know, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer enjoyed footfalls of 31.07 lakh at the Indian box office on its opening day, and that too on a regular working day.

If compared, Pathaan remained unbeaten by a huge margin of 6.16 lakh. While Tiger 3 has failed to surpass it, let’s see if War 2 manages to cross the number.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 also registered the 6th biggest opening of 2023 at the Indian box office by surpassing Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (40.10 crores). However, it failed to surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer (49 crores).

